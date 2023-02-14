Outdoor adventurer/filmmaker Joshua Turner brings us to the top of the Matterhorn via drone. One of the highest summits in the Alps and Europe, the peak is 14,692 foot high. Altitude not attitude!
Magnificent footage of the Matterhorn (video)
