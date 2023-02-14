Michigan State University shooter kills 3 then self

A shooter at Michigan State University killed three people and then himself Monday night, leaving five more people critically injured.

The gunman opened fire at two campus locations, turning the sprawling university of about 50,000 students into a crime scene and forcing terrified students to run and hide as hundreds of officers in tactical gear swarmed the school – a now-familiar scene to many US communities. Police have not said whether the victims were students and have not given their names or ages. The gunman was a 43-year-old man who was not affiliated with the university, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. "We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," Rozman said.

This year is set to break records for mass shootings.