More than half of Republicans support Christian nationalism

The United States Constitution makes no mention of God, Jesus, or the Bible. Article 6 of the Constitution states that "no religious Test shall ever be Required as a Qualification To any Office or public Trust under the United States." And the Treaty of Tripoli, which was unanimously ratified in 1797, says. "the Government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion."

None of this has stopped the GOP from hallucinating the belief that the U.S. is a Christian Nation. According to a new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institute, more than half of Republicans believe the United States should be a strictly Christian nation.

From NPR:

Christian nationalism is a worldview that claims the U.S. is a Christian nation and that the country's laws should therefore be rooted in Christian values. This point of view has long been most prominent in white evangelical spaces but lately it's been getting lip service in Republican ones, too. During an interview at a Turning Point USA event last August, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said party leaders need to be more responsive to the base of the party, which she claimed is made up of Christian nationalists. "We need to be the party of nationalism," she said. "I am a Christian and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists."

The survey also found "five core attitudes" associated with Christian nationalist beliefs: anti-Black racism, anti-immigrant views, antisemitic views, anti-Muslim views, and patriarchal understandings of traditional gender roles.