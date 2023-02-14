Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential run — and pokes a stick at hibernating Trump

Donald Trump's lifeless presidential campaign might finally begin to twitch now that the comatose former president faces his first challenger — former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced her 2024 presidential bid this morning. Haley, who worked for the Trump administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, takes her first subtle jabs at her former twice-impeached boss, as seen in her video announcement (below, via MSNBC).

"It's time for a new generation of leadership," the 51-year-old Republican says on camera as she speaks to folks who look about Trump's age. And as she talks tough about Russia and China, she also sends Trump a direct message: "You should know this about me: I don't put up with bullies and when you kick back it hurts them more if you're wearing heels." And let the games begin.

Front page thumbnail image: Nikki Haley campaign video via MSNBC (screengrab)