Podcast host still confused about evolution after chat with author Aron Ra

Author Aron Ra, a regional director of American Atheists, appeared on the Fallen Nation podcast to talk about his new book, We are All Apes. The host, who doesn't seem to have any understanding of the theory of evolution, asked Ra, "Have you ever seen an ape turn into a human being?" Ra countered by asking, an analogous question: "Have I ever seen a dog turn into a dachshund?" Unfortunately, the Fallen Nation host doesn't seem to understand analogy, either.

The conversation… devolved from there.

Aaron Ra

Have I ever seen a car turn into a Corvette? Fallen Nation

Can you hear me? Aaron Ra

Yeah. Have I ever seen a shark turn into a fish? Fallen Nation

I didn't ask about any of those things. I asked when have you ever seen an ape turned into a human being? Aaron Ra

I'm trying to illustrate the fallacy of your question. Fallen Nation

How's that a fallacy? You wrote that we're all apes. Aaron Ra

And we are. (speakers talk over each other) Fallen Nation

Have you ever seen an ape turn into a human being? Aaron Ra

Once again, humans are apes in the same way that a duck is a bird. So if you ask me if I've ever seen a bird, turn into a duck, that's kind of a stupid question to ask. Fallen Nation

Because I didn't ask that. Have you ever seen an ape turn into a human being? Aaron Ra

That is a nonsense question. Fallen Nation

Why? Aaron Ra

Because it's like asking for a place halfway between Los Angeles and California. Fallen Nation

No, it's not. I didn't ask about that.

You can watch the video here.