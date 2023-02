There is no reason to brutally kick a man in the head who has exhibited 100% compliance to multiple confusing, frequently screamed, often conflicting and contradicting orders. This looks like revenge on a suspected shooter, and I'm pretty sure the Police should not do that. If we do not want people running from the Police we need to create situations where people don't expect to get the shit beat out of them while following Police instructions.

Man Totally Surrenders with Zero Resistance and Still Gets Some Police Hospitality 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/VGBx7V1JIt — Emily Winston (@Emywinst) February 12, 2023