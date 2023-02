If you've been following Boing Boing long enough, you'll undoubtedly know the name "Rob Cockerham." Well, he's back with a full-size practice Wheel of Fortune spinning wheel that he built for his home. No small feat as you'll see in the video.

..The idea is that would-be Wheel of Fortune contestants could come over and practice spinning for a few hours before they go on the show. That way they could avoid hitting "Bankrupt" when the big money is on the line.

Makes complete sense to me.