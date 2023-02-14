Senator Feinstein contradicts her office on the whole not running for re-election thing

An hour after her office released an official communication stating Senator Diane Feinstein of California would not seek re-election, Senator Feinstein stated she was not ready to make that decision. This could be anything from an honest mistake to a forgetful Senator.
So far the press release on her website that says she is not running is still up.
Feinstein asked the reporter what he was referring to, and he responded that he meant about her decision to not run for reelection.
"Well, I haven't made that decision. I haven't released anything," she said.
"Senator, we put out your statement," a staff member for Feinstein quickly cut in.
"You put out the statement?" Feinstein responded. "I should have known they put it out."
In her statement, Feinstein said that she would finish out her term, which is set to end in January 2025, but not run for reelection next year.
"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement sent from her U.S. Senate office and posted to her official website.
But during a brief interview Tuesday afternoon with Raw Story on Capitol Hill, Feinstein said she has not made an announcement about retiring from the Senate.
"Oh, no, I'm not announcing anything. I will one day," Feinstein told Raw Story, about an hour after her office released the statement on her decision not to seek re-election.