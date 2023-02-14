Sonic Frontiers director confirms more upcoming 2D games

One could charitably say Sonic the Hedgehog has had a rough history when it comes to games that stray from his two-dimensional, side-scrolling roots. The self-titled 2006 game is still considered one of the worst ever, the less said about Sonic Forces the better, and despite being fairly decent, Sonic Frontiers fails to live up to the industry-best heights Super Mario Odyssey achieved five years prior. On the flip side, Sonic Mania and the recent Sonic Origins have proven that Sonic works best in a 2D space – something that's evidently getting noticed at Sega. Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto has hinted at further 2D Sonic games, promising that fans can "look forward" to future offerings in that genre. I've never been much of a Sonic fan myself, often finding him outshadowed by a certain red-hatted plumber – but if a franchise wants to stick to its strengths, I say more power to them.