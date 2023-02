The Duché de Bicolline is a permanent LARPing (Live Action Roleplaying) village in Quebec, Canada. There are hundreds of wooden structures, tent villages, a fort, and a battlefield. Because cellphones, tablets, PCs, and the like and not allowed to be visible during events, video of the village is rare.

In this Solo Travel Europe video, they give us a tour during set-up day, when cars, modern clothes, and gadgets are still allowed.