Amish farmer tells the tale of how George Santos stole his puppies

CNN interviewed one of the Amish from whom Republican congressman George Santos allegedly stole puppies in 2017. Santos was charged with writing bad checks, but the prosecution was dropped without much explanation—the kind of outcome that characterizes Santos's oddly fortunate life of grifts, wheezes and other bizarre escapades.

"He says, 'We are going to take that puppy and that puppy,'" said the farmer, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. "And his assistant grabs the two puppies, takes them out the door, and he pulls out a check. I was like, 'Oh no, is this guy going to pay me with a check?' I was very suspicious."

His instinct was right. The check bounced. The name on it: George Santos, better known today as a recently elected and increasingly scandal-plagued Republican congressman from New York.

Not long after his interaction with the Amish farmer, Santos was charged with theft in Pennsylvania after several bad checks were written in his name to dog breeders in the region, according to a former lawyer friend who helped him navigate the case. The case was confirmed as "theft by deception" by the York County District Attorney's Office, which told CNN it was later dismissed.