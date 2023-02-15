Charting the feud between Alan Moore and Grant Morrison

What is it about feuds and bitter rivalries that keep us so compelled? From fast food franchises to sports teams, human beings love picking sides and bickering about the merits of their chosen cause or tribe. In the world of comics, the most famous rivalry is obviously Marvel vs. DC. However, there's another feud that has captivated comic fans for decades.

Despite possessing almost parallel career paths in comics, Alan Moore and Grant Morrison have been engaged in a cold war since the late '80s. One would think that their interest in comics and magic, as well as their shared storytelling ability, would make the two scribes fast friends. To quote Thanos, reality is often disappointing. In the video linked above, Strange Brain Parts performs a deep dive into one of the most enduring and fascinating feuds in all of comics, including its point of origin.