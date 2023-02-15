Nikki Haley explains how she will oust Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell from politics (video)

Nikki Haley wasn't kidding when she said in her 2024 presidential bid video announcement, "It's time for a new generation of leadership." Today, the Republican ageist warned 76-year-old Donald Trump and 80-year-old Mitch McConnell that their time is up.

"In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We'll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old!" she pledged. (See video posted by MSNBC below.)

In other words, with an unhinged Haley at the helm, putting incompetent Donald Trump and seven-term Senator Mitch McConnell out to pasture will be a cinch.

WATCH: In her presidential campaign launch speech, Nikki Haley calls for "term limits for Congress – and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old." pic.twitter.com/OkaAWvUPR3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 15, 2023

