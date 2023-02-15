Pornhub 'Money Shot' documentary coming soon to Netflix

With an estimated 25.4 million unique monthly visitors, Pornhub is considered the king of free internet porn sites. But that popularity doesn't come without controversy. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, a new documentary headed to Netflix on March 15, looks at the success and scandals behind this billion-dollar adult entertainment site.

Launched in 2007, Pornhub's accounts on YouTube and Instagram have been shut down within the last six months for violating the respective platforms' policies. That came after MindGeek, Pornhub's parent, was sued by numerous plaintiffs who alleged that Pornhub has profited by distributing child pornography and nonconsensual sex videos. MindGeek has said the allegations lack merit and that it has "instituted the most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history."

Netflix's description of Money Shot reads: "As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?" The film also promises in-depth interviews with performers, activists, and former employees.

"This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content," Money Shot director/producer Suzanne Hillinger said in a statement. "Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world."