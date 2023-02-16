Abandoned house overrun with wild raccoons becomes 'Raccoon Saloon' with 24/7 live feeds

Want to see what shenanigans some wild raccoons are up to? Watch "Raccoon Saloon," 24/7 live feeds of an abandoned house in an undisclosed location where some of these critters have taken up residence. To my count, there are 12 live streams. Some are indoors (like in the well-appointed living room) and some are outdoors (this one, for example).

At least 12 wild raccoons have taken over an abandoned house for the winter months and get fed in the living room every other day versus daily so they dont get too "Fluffy". Most of the raccoons in the house are kits from earlier this year and get along well. Raccoons can come and go outside as they please.

