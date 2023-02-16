At long last, Microsoft takes Internet Explorer out back

Windows users on version 10 or later will have their copies of Internet Explorer disabled in the next update. Attempts to start it will be redirected to the company's replacement browser, Edge.

In June of last year, Microsoft announced it was retiring Explorer, but it was not until Tuesday that the app stopped working for users.

Internet Explorer 11's visual elements and icons in the start menu and task bar will also be phased out in June.

"With a growing number of websites no longer supporting Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge offers a faster, more secure, and more modern browsing experience that can still open legacy, Internet Explorer-dependent sites when needed," the company said in its announcement.