Australia's Gold Coast has a poop problem they can't ignore

Australia's Gold Coast needs to clean up their act.

Although officials say they don't yet know the specific source, a popular swimming spot in Australia had to temporarily shut down due to a bacterial outbreak – otherwise known as a poo poo problem. The Gold Coast's natural swimming spot, Currumbin Rock Pools, is loaded with Enterococci, "a very common bowel microorganism.

From The Guardian:

The hunt is on to find the source of a faeces-related bacterial outbreak that has indefinitely closed a popular swimming hole in the Gold Coast hinterland. Dr Yaoqin Hong from the Queensland University of Technology's Centre for Immunology and Infection Control said the enterococcus was "a very common bowel microorganism" and that the source of the outbreak did not have to be human. … "The contamination source … [usually] comes from someone who had an accident in the pool," he said. "But the source can come from anywhere." … Enterococci could cause urinary tract infections and other afflictions, but didn't normally pose a serious health threat. … Social media is awash with other theories, with some pointing the finger at runoff from septic tanks and others concerned about a canine connection.

But the Gold Coast fecal fiasco goes way beyond the bacteria at the Pools, with doggie doo being a huge problem on Australian beaches dating back to at at least 2021, due to lack of responsibility of both dog owners and city officials.

From Yahoo! last week: