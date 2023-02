Cartoonist Kayfabe has reunited Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The two creators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come together for the first time publicly since Laird sold the ninja turtles to viacom. They tell stories from times before the Turtles gained any popularity and speak about what their convention days looked like for them. They also touch on early bumps in the road such as having printers screw up the comics. Here is video part one and part two.