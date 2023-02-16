I saw footage of the Ohio train derailment's fiery prelude in the cropped, zoomed, edited, voiced-over 5-second form conveyed by news broadcasts and could barely make visual sense of what was going on. Embedded above is the real footage, which shows the broader context and environment of what is becoming an increasingly alarming environmental disaster.
Footage of toxic Ohio train's undercarriage ablaze before derailment
