Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio to be Grand Marshal at Los Angeles carnival

Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles hosts a terrific annual outdoor carnival called Bob Baker Day. There will be music, games, puppet shows, and special guests like David Arquette as Bozo the Clown, Fairyland's Puppet Director Randal Metz, and King Kukulele. There's also a Grand Marshal and this year it's Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (and his voice actor Gregory Mann)!

Don't miss this pint-size screen star commence our opening ceremonies with his bold and wonderful personality! Joining the wooden boy on the festival mainstage is Pinocchio voice actor, Gregory Mann, as well as animator Nicholas D'Agostino, who will be giving demonstrations on the amazing puppets used in the film throughout the day.

Plus! Pinocchio will be around for our entire festival, with several appearances throughout the day, and bringing along with him his own exhibit tent, filled with artifacts from his 2022 film!