Man arrested for stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs

On Saturday, police Telford, England arrested Joby Pool, 32, who was driving a stolen semi truck filled with 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. He allegedly had cut through a gate at a Cadbury facility and took off with the truck containing $48,000 worth of confections. He pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.



"The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February," the West Mercia Police tweeted. "Along with the crème eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen."

I'm surprised Pool didn't attempt the Easter Bunny defense.

(via NPR, thanks Chanté McCormick!)