Minecraft to receive a massive update: cherry blossom trees, camels and archeology system coming in 1.20

Minecraft is one of the pillars of gaming, and for good reason. It's hard to beat the elevator pitch of a world where you can go anywhere and build anything, with your imagination being the only limit. Despite Minecraft's popularity, however, it's also famous for the slow pace of its updates. But never fear: the next update, 1.20, is imminent. The patch is to include new animals, a long-awaited archeology system first announced back in 2020, and most exciting of all, a cherry blossom biome. Spending time relaxing under idyllic pink petals is just what I need to take the edge off in between fending off the zombies and stretches of hard labor in the coal mines!