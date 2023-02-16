The names of more associates of billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will be unsealed by a New York court presently, reports the The Daily Mail, including "salacious" allegations.

Prince Andrew, who is accused of having sex with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts when she was 17, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, are understood to be among the individuals mentioned in the papers.

A taster out this morning: the former boss of Britain's Barclays bank, Jes Staley, is accused of texting Epstein on the subject of "Disney princesses".

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, is alleged to have replied: "[W] hat character would you like next?". Staley is said to have responded: "Beauty and the Beast."

The judge should just release the list as a bingo sheet with "John McAfee" in the middle and start reading the names one by one in court.