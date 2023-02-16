The New York Times called out for editorial bias about transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people by its own writers

A very, very long list of New York Times contributors has signed an open letter to the paper's associate managing editor for standards expressing deep concern over editorial bias toward presenting transgender, non-binary, and other non-conforming people. The New York Times has sadly shown an unsavory editorial bias that isn't in keeping with the long, cherished history of the Grey Lady.

To see the signators, click the link. It is a very long Who's Who of NYT writers and contributors.

NYTLetter.com

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

For the attention of Philip B. Corbett, associate managing editor for standards at The New York Times.

Dear Philip,

We write to you as a collective of New York Times contributors with serious concerns about editorial bias in the newspaper's reporting on transgender, non⁠-⁠binary, and gender nonconforming people.

Plenty of reporters at the Times cover trans issues fairly. Their work is eclipsed, however, by what one journalist has calculated as over 15,000 words of front⁠-⁠page Times coverage debating the propriety of medical care for trans children published in the last eight months alone.

The newspaper's editorial guidelines demand that reporters "preserve a professional detachment, free of any whiff of bias" when cultivating their sources, remaining "sensitive that personal relationships with news sources can erode into favoritism, in fact or appearance." Yet the Times has in recent years treated gender diversity with an eerily familiar mix of pseudoscience and euphemistic, charged language, while publishing reporting on trans children that omits relevant information about its sources.

For example, Emily Bazelon's article "The Battle Over Gender Therapy" uncritically used the term "patient zero" to refer to a trans child seeking gender⁠-⁠affirming care, a phrase that vilifies transness as a disease to be feared. Bazelon quoted multiple expert sources who have since expressed regret over their work's misrepresentation. Another source, Grace Lidinksy⁠-⁠Smith, was identified as an individual person speaking about a personal choice to detransition, rather than the President of GCCAN, an activist organization that pushes junk science and partners with explicitly anti⁠-⁠trans hate groups.

In a similar case, Katie Baker's recent feature "When Students Change Gender Identity and Parents Don't Know" misframed the battle over children's right to safely transition. The piece fails to make clear that court cases brought by parents who want schools to out their trans children are part of a legal strategy pursued by anti-trans hate groups. These groups have identified trans people as an "existential threat to society" and seek to replace the American public education system with Christian homeschooling, key context Baker did not provide to Times readers.

The natural destination of poor editorial judgment is the court of law. Last year, Arkansas' attorney general filed an amicus brief in defense of Alabama's Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment, for any medical provider to administer certain gender⁠-⁠affirming medical care to a minor (including puberty blockers) that diverges from their sex assigned at birth. The brief cited three different New York Times articles to justify its support of the law: Bazelon's "The Battle Over Gender Therapy," Azeen Ghorayshi's "Doctors Debate Whether Trans Teens Need Therapy Before Hormones," and Ross Douthat's "How to Make Sense of the New L.G.B.T.Q. Culture War." As recently as February 8th, 2023, attorney David Begley's invited testimony to the Nebraska state legislature in support of a similar bill approvingly cited the Times' reporting and relied on its reputation as the "paper of record" to justify criminalizing gender⁠-⁠affirming care.

Douthat's piece was published in the Opinion section, which lost one of the paper's most consistently published trans writers, Jennifer Finney Boylan, following the Times' recent decision not to renew her contract.

As thinkers, we are disappointed to see the New York Times follow the lead of far-right hate groups in presenting gender diversity as a new controversy warranting new, punitive legislation. Puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender⁠-⁠affirming surgeries have been standard forms of care for cis and trans people alike for decades. Legal challenges to gender⁠-⁠nonconformity date back even further, with 34 cities in 21 states passing laws against cross⁠-⁠dressing between 1848 and 1900, usually enforced alongside so-called prohibitions against public indecency that disproportionately targeted immigrants, people of color, sex workers, and other marginalized groups. Such punishments are documented as far back as 1394, when police in England detained Eleanor Rykener on suspicion of the crime of sodomy, exposing her after an interrogation as "John." This is not a cultural emergency.

You no doubt recall a time in more recent history when it was ordinary to speak of homosexuality as a disease at the American family dinner table—a norm fostered in part by the New York Times' track record of demonizing queers through the ostensible reporting of science.

In 1963, the New York Times published a front⁠-⁠page story with the title "Growth of Overt Homosexuality in City Provokes Wide Concern," which stated that homosexuals saw their own sexuality as "an inborn, incurable disease"—one that scientists, the Times announced, now thought could be "cured." The word "gay" started making its way into the paper. Then, in 1975, the Times published an article by Clifford Jahr about a queer cruise (the kind on a boat) featuring a "sadomasochistic fashion show." On the urging of his shocked mother, Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger sent down the order: Stop covering these people. The Times style guide was updated to include the following dictum, which stood until 1987: "Do not use gay as a synonym for homosexual unless it appears in the formal, capitalized name of an organization or in quoted matter."

New York Times managing editor and executive editor A. M. Rosenthal neglected to put AIDS on the front page until 1983, by which time the virus had already killed 500 New Yorkers. He withheld planned promotions from colleagues he learned on the grapevine were gay. Many of his employees feared being outed. William F. Buckley published his op-ed arguing that people with HIV/AIDS should all be forcibly tattooed in the Times. Obituaries in the Times ascribed death from HIV/AIDS to "undisclosed causes" or a "rare disorder," and left the partners of the deceased out entirely from its record of their lives. This era of hateful rhetoric also saw the rise of the term "patient zero," used to falsely accuse an HIV/AIDS patient of deliberately infecting others. This is the same rhetoric that transphobic policymakers recently reintroduced to the American lawmaking apparatus by quoting Emily Bazelon's Times article.

Some of us are trans, non⁠-⁠binary, or gender nonconforming, and we resent the fact that our work, but not our person, is good enough for the paper of record. Some of us are cis, and we have seen those we love discover and fight for their true selves, often swimming upstream against currents of bigotry and pseudoscience fomented by the kind of coverage we here protest. All of us daresay our stance is unremarkable, even common, and certainly not deserving of the Times' intense scrutiny. A tiny percentage of the population is trans, and an even smaller percentage of those people face the type of conflict the Times is so intent on magnifying. There is no rapt reporting on the thousands of parents who simply love and support their children, or on the hardworking professionals at the New York Times enduring a workplace made hostile by bias—a period of forbearance that ends today.

We await your response.

Yours sincerely,