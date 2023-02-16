Tesla fires 30 workers after union drive

Elon Musk's unionbusting efforts are illegal, but the punishment is having to delete old tweets and pay insignificant fines, so there's nothing to stop him firing 30 workers following a union drive at electric carmaker Tesla.
Tesla Workers United said Thursday that over 30 workers were fired from a Buffalo plant Wednesday after workers attempted to organize earlier this week. "I strongly feel this is in retaliation to the committee announcement and it's shameful," said organizing committee member Arian Berek. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a hard line against organized labor,
On Thursday, WIVB reached out again and received a bounce-back email, which said Tesla's press email inbox is full and cannot currently accept messages.