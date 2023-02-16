The US will pay Tesla to open its charging network

A deal has finally been struck wherein Tesla will modify its EV charging network to the Federally backed CCS charging standard, thus making Tesla's private network available to use by all. In exchange for this move, Tesla will still have access to Federal subsidies. Good for everyone all around.

Reuters:

A White House official said at a briefing that Tesla would be eligible for a subsidy – including retrofitting its existing fleet – as long as its chargers allowed other vehicles with a federally backed charging standard called CCS to charge.

The administration said Tesla had not committed to adopting CCS as its standard, but it must comply with the requirements to qualify for federal funds.

Tesla has 17,711 Superchargers, accounting for about 60% of total U.S. fast chargers, which can add hundreds of miles of driving range in an hour or less. There are also nearly 10,000 "destination" chargers with Tesla plugs that can recharge a vehicle overnight.

Opening up access to Tesla's network would be a quick win for an ambitious federal program to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, up from 130,000 currently.