Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro gang up on Chelsea Handler, and she hits right back (video)

Intimidated alpha-boys Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro and Jesse Kelly tried to gang-slam Chelsea Handler for her comedy bit on not wanting children. They took to school-yard bully antics, calling her an "aging deeply woman," "a dried up tumbleweed," and downright "miserable." But Handler slammed right back, asking the "receding hairline society" why the hell she would even need kids "when I get to hear these crybabies all the time." She also gave Ben and Tucker some much-needed psychoanalysis.

"You guys seem so triggered by me. I mean, my goodness Tucker. I think it's time for you to ask yourself a serious question," she said. "Are you really upset about how much freedom I have? Or are you upset that you haven't been able to take it away from me yet?"

Watch it all in Handler's video below.

Front page thumbnail image: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock.com