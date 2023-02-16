Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up for I Am Legend 2

The 2020s have not been kind to Will Smith. The decade started with Will's marriage being a source of public intrigue when his wife's affair hit the news. In a matter of weeks, Smith became a punchline across Black Twitter, causing images of his tear-stained face to usurp the ubiquitous "Micahel Jordan crying" meme.
As the dust began to settle, Smith seemed primed to have the last laugh after securing the lead role in King Richard, which was practically designed to garner an Oscar. However, we all know what happened next. Now, Smith has been angling for a public comeback with the ferocity of Apollo Creed in Rocky 2. What's his next attempt to win back the favor of his formerly adoring public?
According to IGN, Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are set to create a sequel to I Am Legend. The movie will take place decades after the original and aim to veer closer to the source material than its predecessor.
I Am Legend 2, starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, will take place several decades after the original 2007 post-apocalyptic action thriller.
In conversation with Deadline, producer and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman shared new details about the I Am Legend sequel, revealing that the film will feature a significant time jump, with the alternate ending to the first movie being treated as canon in the sequel.
"This will start a few decades later than the first," Goldsman said. "I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don't know if they'll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless."