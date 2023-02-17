6 killed in Mississippi shooting spree, but prayers are on their way

Today's mass shooting took place in Tate County, Mississippi, where six people were killed, according to Yahoo! The suspect is believed to have acted alone, and shot his victims in four different locations, including outside a store and inside two different homes. The suspect survived and was taken into custody.

NRA-endorsed Gov. Tate Reeves (R–MS), who has proudly "fought for our gun rights every day," made sure to do the responsible thing and kindly asked for prayers this afternoon following the tragic news. He can now move on with a clear conscious.

From Yahoo!:

The shootings all happened within Arkabutla, a small, unincorporated community about 20 miles south of the Mississippi-Tennessee border on the south side of Arkabutla Lake. Shooting victims were found at four different locations, including outside a store on Arkabutla Road, inside a home on Bend Road and inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road, according to TV station WMC. … A man was also found with non-gunshot wound injuries at one of the places a shooting victim was located, according to WMC. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The suspect's identification has not yet been disclosed.