Court documents reveal that Fox hosts think their MAGA guests are "crazy," "lunatics," "nutcases," and "idiots"

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Lauren Ingraham coddle Big Lie fanatics like Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, and Sidney Powell in their disinfotainment programs. But in private, they show nothing but disdain for the unhinged, bottom-feeding Trump sycophants.

Court documents from Dominion System's defamation lawsuit against Fox include private messages between Fox hosts and their producers that show just how poorly they think of them:

On Rudy Giuliani:

Rupert Murdoch: Subject Line: "Watching Giuliani!" Text: "Really crazy stuff. And damaging."

Murdoch: "Giuliani taken with a large grain of salt."

Murdoch: "Fact that Rudy advising (Trump] really bad!"

David Clark: "Crazy town – glad JJP (Judge Jeanine Pirro] didn't have her Sidney Powell or Rudv."

Gary Schreier: "She [Jenna Ellis] sounds downright sane next to Rudy."

Laura Ingraham: "Rudy such an idiot."

Sean Hannity: "Rudy is acting like an insane person."

Hannity: "F'ing lunatics."

John Fawcett (Lou Dobbs Tonight producer): "Giuliani is so full of shit."

Anne McCarton (Lou Dobbs Tonight producer): "Keeping in mind his insanity lately…"

On Sidney Powell:

Tucker Carlson: "lying."

Carlson: "Crazy person."

Carlson: "lunatic."

Carlson: She's an "unguided missile" and "dangerous as hell."

Carlson: "Nutcase"

Carlson: "I've got a high tolerance for crazy." but Powell is "too much."

Carlson: "I hope she's punished."

Carlson: She's "poison."

Laura Ingraham: "complete nut"

On Mike Lindell:

Gary Schreier: "He's on the crazy train with no brakes."

Tiffany Fazio: "And Lindell is nuts!"

Alex Pfeiffer: "mike lindell is crazy and about to get sued by dominion."

Jeff Collins (Fox News Media Ad Sales EVP): According to Lindell's own "family," he was "going off the reservation."

We all suspected that Fox News hosts were only ever in it for the money, and if the means to getting rich meant playing a primary role in plunging the United States into a Christofacsist theocracy, well then, that's a small price to pay for an estate on Gasparilla Island, isn't it?