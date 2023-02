Cat Music Videos is a ridiculous and cute Instagram account featuring DIY music videos for pop songs with cats as the stars. And yes, as Matt from Web Curios points out, the whole thing feels "almost exactly like something from approximately 2007, but that is not a bad thing because everything then was still pure and the rot had yet to really set in." (Naturally, there's also Dog Music Videos.)

image: panidon meejarean/Shutterstock