Fox News' election fraud source was a "time traveler" who talked to the wind

As no one was finding legitimate signs of election fraud, Fox News, not known for accuracy or legitimacy, took the word of a "time traveler" who sees what others can not see and hears what others can not hear. This highly credible source is unlikely to help their case in the lawsuit by Dominion Systems.

Raw Story:

Fox News got some of its information on "election fraud" allegations against Dominion Voting Systems from a woman who claims she got the information through a form of "time travel," the election equipment company's lawsuit alleges.

This detail of the Dominion lawsuit was first flagged by NBC News' Ben Collins on Thursday, as part of a segment Dominion highlighted between pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who was communicating with her and amplifying her message on her program.

"Powell's source … explained that she gets her information from experiencing something 'like time-travel in a semi-conscious state,' allowing her to 'see what others don't see, and hear what others don't hear,' and she received messages from 'the wind,'" stated the lawsuit.