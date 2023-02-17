George Santos isn't the only phony in Congress — meet Rep. Andy Ogles (TN), whoever he is

It looks like imposter George Santos might have competition in the House when it comes to creative resume writing. As it turns out, Rep. Andy Ogles (R–TN) also has quite the colorful bio, but it's almost entirely embellished or fabricated, according to an investigation by Nashville's News Channel5.

From the new Congressman's "job" as a trained police officer (nope) to his extensive experience as an economist (nope) to his career combatting international sex trafficking (nope), Channel 5 found Ogle's entire resume to be highly exaggerated, if accurate at all.

Even his so-called degree from Middle Tennessee State University, where he claimed to have studied "policy and economics," seems fishy, after Channel 5 found information from 2002 in which he "actually majored in English and Allied Language Arts" from Western Kentucky University. But it's difficult to know for sure what his education background is, since the fanciful lawmaker, now trending as #TennesseeSantos, has blocked his school credentials from being released. Hmm.

From Channel5:

If you believe Middle Tennessee's newest congressman, he's not only a businessman, he's also an economist, a nationally recognized expert in tax policy and health care, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes. But an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered that Andy Ogles' personal life story is filled with exaggerations, a story that's often too good to be true. …

Watch Channel 5's full story in the video below, posted by the Tennessee Holler, or read it here.

