Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Junior that all Capitol rioters were antifa

Over 900 rioters have been indicted on federal charges for taking part in the attempted Trump-led coup on January 6, 2021. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Junior's smash hit vlog show to tell him that all the rioters were "antifa."

"Then January 6 happened," she tells a vacant, twitchy Junior. "It shocked me. I had no idea. I just couldn't imagine. As a matter of fact, I was arguing with Kat Cammack, one of my colleagues, and we were fighting, and I said, 'Those aren't our people!' I just couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Those aren't our people. That's the antifa. Those are the same rioters that we seen in, you know, 2020.' I could not believe it. And she was like, 'They are our people.' I said, 'No, they're not.' And she's like, 'They have on red hats.' And I said, 'I don't care.'"

So far, nothing surprising here. Greene never cares about facts. But here's something that makes me think she's onto something: a week before the 2020 election, someone pretending to be Marjorie Taylor Greene asked MAGA patriots to "pay the price of blood" by committing political violence. This imposter is probably an antifa in disguise!