In this Tested video, Norm Chan visits Blackhawk Films, a scanning facility in Southern California, to watch the restoration process as a 100-year-old Max Fleischer classic, Koko the Clown, is brought back to life.



This restoration is part of Fabulous Fleischer Cartoons Restored, an effort to restore all of the films of Fleischer using original prints and negatives.

You can watch all of the films restored so far here.