That UFO shot down over Alaska likely belonged to a group of amateur radio balloon hobbyists

Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, a group of adults and kids with a passion for amateur radio and high-altitude DIY projects, say that one of their balloons has been "missing in action" since Saturday.

"We send a small transmitter, with GPS tracking and antenna on a balloon filled with Hydrogen, rising to 47,000 feet, and travelling with the speed of the Jetstream," according to the NIBBB website.

At the time, the "pico balloon" was flying over Alaska. From CNN: