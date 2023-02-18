Incredible footage of an osprey snatching a barracuda in water and flying off with it

Rusty Blazenhoff

Oh whoa, that barracuda didn't stand a chance against that osprey. Watch a bird of prey dramatically emerge from the water with the fish clenched in its mighty talons, and don't miss the part when the raptor secures its catch mid-flight. This magnificent footage was captured by Wildlife Photographer Mark Smith who has a whole video library of similarly jaw-dropping scenes from nature. (via reddit)

His description:

Osprey meet barracuda. Barracuda meet Osprey! When the Osprey sinks those talons into the barracuda's belly it's all over. Must have been heart breaking. Literally.