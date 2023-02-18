Incredible footage of an osprey snatching a barracuda in water and flying off with it

Oh whoa, that barracuda didn't stand a chance against that osprey. Watch a bird of prey dramatically emerge from the water with the fish clenched in its mighty talons, and don't miss the part when the raptor secures its catch mid-flight. This magnificent footage was captured by Wildlife Photographer Mark Smith who has a whole video library of similarly jaw-dropping scenes from nature. (via reddit)
Osprey meet barracuda. Barracuda meet Osprey! When the Osprey sinks those talons into the barracuda's belly it's all over. Must have been heart breaking. Literally.