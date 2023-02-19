Civilization VII officially in development

The next entry in the Sid Meier's Civilization series has been announced via Twitter, likely surprising nobody. Civilization has been a mainstay of PC gaming since 1991, transporting players to a shrunken-down version of Earth where they can step into the shoes of historical leaders like Abraham Lincoln or Julius Caesar, hopefully without the messy assassinations. With the last Civilization release back in 2016, news of a next entry does seem a bit overdue- although the immense amount of work that goes into a complex strategy sandbox with as many moving parts as this does make the long stretches between games far more understandable. One can only imagine what the still-nebulous Civilization VII will include – or how much all its DLC will cost.

🚨 Hot off the presses. Next Civ game in development!!!!!!! 🤯 — Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) February 17, 2023