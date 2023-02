The reality competition show formula continues to march towards its singularity, now with a fine art re-skin. The Smithsonian (shame on you) has partnered with MTV (natch) to auto-generate The Exhibit, the latest such horse race for creatives. Seven artists compete for a show at the Hirshhorn and $100,000 cash money. And your time starts….. NOW!

The Exhibit premiers on The Smithsonian Channel on March 3rd.