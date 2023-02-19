Funny "Begging" Valentines day cards from Obvious Plant

Here's a pack of satirical valentines day carbs from Obvious Plant that made me chuckle. The pack is called "Please Do Not Break Up With Me", and features desperate messages such as "Please do not break up with me. Here's a list of my strengths:". Maybe your relationship is hanging on by a thread, or maybe you messed up and forgot about Valentine's day this year, and now you must redeem yourself. These begging cards may be your last hope!