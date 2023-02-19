"Macho Man" Randy Savage's rap album is finally getting a vinyl release

Back in 2003, the fan-favorite wrestler "Macho Man" Randy Savage released a hip-hop album titled "Be a Man." Why? Who knows. There wasn't even any notable producer attached. CMJ Magazine said Savage's flow was "surprisingly tight for a middle-aged musclebound beef jerky salesman with an audible constipation problem." It ultimately only sold about 15,000 copies — although it did get the endorsement of 50 Cent, which has to count for something.

It does feature a Hulk Hogan diss track, though. That's something.

Macho Man passed away from heart complications in 2011. But now, Be a Man is finally getting its long-heralded vinyl album release for this year's Record Store Day celebration. From Horror Geek Life:

Originally printed on CD by Big3 Records, the Be a Man album has never before been released on vinyl. That changes with the album getting released with a limited edition vinyl LP pressing, though quantities will be limited with around 1,000 total getting made. Its release is for Record Store Day, a special day designed to help bring shoppers back to brick-and-mortar record stores. The new release includes a 2-sided full color insert with photos and album history, and comes in a black sleeve with hype-sticker on purple vinyl. Be a Man by "Macho Man" Randy Savage will be on sale in participating record stores on April 22, 2023.

Surely there will be a thousand people who covet this rare hip-hop masterpiece?