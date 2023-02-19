Plague Poems, documenting the pandemic since March 2020

My best friend recently sent me this amazing poem (see the tweet, below). She knows I still mask and that I sometimes feel discouraged because I'm often the only one or one of just a few still doing so. This poem made me feel better. I was curious about what "plague poems" were and looked it up—turns out a group of folks have been writing and posting poetry almost every day since March 2020, to document the COVID-19 pandemic. Their WordPress describes the project:

The Plague Poems are an attempt to document the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Plague Poems were posted on Twitter by the account @PlaguePoems on March 15, 2020. Since then, new poems have been posted to that account at a rate of roughly four per day, Monday through Friday. These poems are also posted to the Instagram account @plague_poems, and as of October 28, 2022 to the Mastodon account @plaguepoems.mastodon.social. The poems are collected and republished by week here. This list is updated weekly.

You can find them on Twitter, Mastodon, and Instagram, in addition to their WordPress. The project is definitely worth checking out.