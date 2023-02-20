1 killed and 4 injured at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade

One man is dead and four other people injured after gunshots—20, according to one witness—interrupted New Orleans' Krewe of Bacchus parade.

The shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m., police said, along the busy Uptown parade route. It's a stretch, populated with bars, where large crowds assemble. A reporter for NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans was at the scene and said the parade stopped when gunfire broke out. "I thought it sounded like 20 gunshots," witness Stacey Morigeau told the WDSU reporter. "It was rapid-fire. And everybody started running."

Getting to the stage where lethal gun violence is to be expected in the middle of this venn diagram: America, Crowds, Alcohol.