Check out this awesome interview with the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation

There's never going to be another Star Trek: The Next Generation. The franchise has made several attempts to replicate Next Generation since the series went off the air, but nothing has come close to capturing the specific magic the show emanated. Not including Next Generation's direct spin-off, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, every Trek show since TNG has failed, in one way or another, to garner the rapturous reception that the latter seasons of Next Generation enjoyed.

It's important to clarify that the latter seasons of Next Generation were critically successful because the show's first two seasons were far from stellar. Similar to the first seasons of TNG, modern Star Trek shows have become equally polarizing in their depiction of the franchise. The only difference is that Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have yet to earn the universal stamp of approval from the entire fandom the way TNG eventually did.

One modern Star Trek series that is seemingly gaining universal acclaim as of late is Star Trek: Picard. With its third season serving as a heavy homage to the glory days of Star Trek: The Next Generation, seemingly every Star Trek fan is beginning to rally behind the show's unique vision of Picard and the TNG cast. In the video linked above, the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation sits down with IGN to plug the third season of Picard and discuss the show that made them household names.