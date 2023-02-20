Florida man built a backyard swimming pool shaped like a handgun. As one does.

Firearm fanatic and onetime gunsmith Louis Minardi of Odessa, Florida loves guns so much that when it came time to build a new backyard pool, any suggestion of a rectangle or kidney shape was shot down in favor of a much more personalized design: a handgun.

"Neighbors that have bought houses around here have all come by," says Minardi. "They're all, 'Is this guy a whack job?'"

From Fox 35:

The story behind the revolver-shaped pool goes back roughly 40 years to an idea proposed by Minardi's high school friend, Albert Jones III, a contractor who said he was bored building more traditionally shaped pools. Minardi was reluctant at first, but the idea resonated with him, given his lifelong relationship with guns. Now 67, Minardi said he grew up hunting with friends and remembers receiving his first firearm, a double-barrel shotgun, when he was in middle school but already mindful of gun safety.

(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)