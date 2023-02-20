How scalpers and Rolex store employees are making it nearly impossible to buy a Rolex at retail price

Jeff Maysh wanted to buy a Rolex Oyster Perpetual for his wife. He went into a Rolex store in Los Angeles and "found only empty cabinets and an apologetic salesperson." As he soon discovered it's almost impossible to buy a Rolex at a Rolex store because scalpers snap them up and resell them at ten times the retail price on the gray market. And anyone who buys a watch on the gray market risks getting a realistic counterfeit watch.

Rolex, the company, has a rule forbidding scalping, but a lot of Rolex store employees are in cahoots with scalpers, receiving kickbacks for breaking the rules. Or the dealers reserve watched for people who buy a lot of jewelry.

From Maysh's article in Financial Times: