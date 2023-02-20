This psychic chicken will tell your fortune!

A shop called Orange Dracula, in Seattle, is definitely on my list of places to visit when I head up to the Pacific Northwest this summer. Orange Dracula describes itself as "The Woolworth's for weirdos," and it's located at #319, in the lower level of the Pike Place Market. It looks super cool for lots of reasons, but I mainly want to visit so that their Psychic Chicken can tell me my fortune! According to Atlas Obscura:

SEATTLE'S PSYCHIC CHICKEN IS A zany take on the classic Zoltar-style machines, with an amusement machine that houses a spinning rubber chicken set atop a pile of plastic eggs. For just a few quarters, the Psychic Chicken will spin and cluck as it considers your fortune. The machine then dispenses one of the eggs which has a unique fortune inside. The inventor of the world-famous Psychic Chicken works at Orange Dracula, the shop that cares for this mystical rubber chicken. They purchased the chicken machine when it was originally used to dispense random plastic toys. The shop took a new approach for the machine, using the rubber chicken's powers to dispense fortunes instead.

I found a fun video of the Psychic Chicken in action that Merch Motel posted on their TikTok. Enjoy! And check out the Orange Dracula website for more info!