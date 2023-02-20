Tiny skeleton works a popcorn factory in stop-motion animated short

Here's a stop motion video of a mini skeleton running a popcorn factory. All of the miniature kitchen appliances are so cute, and I love how the popcorn kernels look huge next to the skeleton's little head. The sound effects are quite satisfying, too. I applaud the amount of time and energy that must have gone into creating this joyous animation.

"Hello I'm tomosteen. Thank you for watching. In this video, Mr. Bone makes popcorn. By the way, the Bones Popcorn in the video is a fictional product that doesn't really exist."