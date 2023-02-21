Ben Stein is sad that there isn't a "large African-American woman" on his syrup bottle

Ben Stein looks crabby and depressed here. He's upset that "Woke corporate culture" removed the image of a "large African-American woman" from his syrup bottle.

"About to do something which I sometimes do," he says in the video, which looks like it was shot in his kitchen, "which is to make breakfast for dinner. Aunt Jemima* yummy pancake syrup. This used to show a large African American woman chef, but because of the inherent racism of America's corporate culture, they decided to make it a white person or maybe no person at all. But I preferred it when it was a black person showing their incredible skill at making pancakes. So God bless you all have a good evening."

The ingredients for Pearl Milling Company pancake syrup are Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Cellulose Gum, Caramel Color, Salt, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbic Acid, and Sodium Hexametaphosphate.

The only thing more disgusting than pouring that glop on pancakes is thinking about Ben Stein wandering around his house like a monstrous hybrid of Eeyore and Andy Rooney, fixated on earlier times when racist tropes were considered acceptable.

*The syrup is now called Pearl Milling Company pancake syrup. The Aunt Jemima brand was retired in 2021. Get a new bottle of syrup, Ben!