Choir! Choir! Choir! take on Blur's 'Girls & Boys'

Rusty Blazenhoff

Choir! Choir! Choir! (CCC) is on a multinational tour. At a recent stop in London, CCC founders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman coordinated this audience sing-along to Blur's 1994 sex-liberation anthem "Girls & Boys." If you don't already know, CCC shows up at a venue and then teaches the audience the vocal arrangement on the spot—brilliant!